Kim Kardashian addresses criticism of All's Fair

Kim Kardashian leaned into the criticism of All's Fair while making the second season.

Despite scathing reviews, the legal drama became Hulu's most-watched scripted series debut in three years and was renewed for a second season.

Reflecting on the criticism, Kim told BBC News she had no choice but to "lean into" the discourse in the second season.

"What is the alternative, right? What is the other choice that you have when you're getting criticised?" she asked. "Do you just fall in and feel that, or keep your head down and try better, try harder and try a different path?"

The 46-year-old added, "I always do things that are tough because I genuinely want to learn."

The Skims founder noted that the writers also leaned into the criticism and the show is now "a full comedy".

"The beauty in producing a show with writers that are really tuned in to pop culture is they can see what the response is and write accordingly to that," she commented.

All's Fair stars Kim as Allura Grant, who sets up a female divorce law firm, alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

It follows the group as they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances - both in the courtroom and within their own ranks.

Amid the criticism, the show was also praised for highlighting women who were both feminine and successful.

Kim loved that feedback because it is "a really realistic depiction of a lot of women I know".

"It doesn't mean that just because you're super smart that you can't be fashionable and into glamorous things as well," she stated.

The first three episodes of All's Fair season two premiered on Hulu/Disney+ on Wednesday.