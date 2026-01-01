British-born actor Charles Porter dead at 47

Charles F. Porter, actor and producer of the 2025 film Finding Faith, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 47.

His passing was announced by his wife, Candice Tab-Porter.

"With a very heavy heart I wanted to share the passing of my husband Charles Frederick Porter. I am honoured to have been by his side for the incredible 18 years we had together," she penned on Instagram.

Porter was best known on screen for playing the titular NASCAR champion in Wendell Scott: A Race Story.

Born in the UK to an American Air Force father and British mother, he went to college in the States, where he played American football. After a back injury derailed his NFL hopes, he dropped 65 pounds and became an actor.

In the early 2000s, Porter launched a promising TV career, making appearances on The Parkers, Close to Home, Without a Trace, Bones and House.

In 2011, he landed the lead in the Wendell Scott TV movie, which, was based on the story of Scott, who in 1963 became the first and only African-American to ever win a NASCAR Cup race.

Last year in June, Porter produced the faith-based drama film Finding Faith starring Paula Patton, Stephen Bishop, Keith David and Nadine Velazquez. He also had a small part in the film as a bartender.

Porter wrote a book, Choose Your Path, during his four years of being in remission from Stage 4 cancer, which was published in 2015, two weeks after he received the news that the cancer has returned.

Porter is survived by his wife and two daughters, Juliette and Layla.