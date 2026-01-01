Pregnant reality TV star Jen Affleck files for divorce - report

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck has filed for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck, after more than seven years of marriage.

The reality star, who's currently pregnant with the former couple's fourth child, filed a petition for divorce Tuesday in Utah, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

She also submitted a proposed parenting plan, the outlet reported. No other details were available.

The TV stars, who met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018, got engaged the following year and tied the knot in June 2019. They've since built a growing family, welcoming three children with number four on the way.

Jen previously opened up about wanting a large family in an interview with People magazine published in February last year.

"Having been raised with numerous foster kids, I've always dreamed of a big family, and seeing that dream come true is both exciting and fulfilling," she shared with the outlet.

"I want to show women and mothers that they can achieve anything they set their minds to, no matter how unrealistic it may seem."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a group of Utah-based social media influencers.

Jen and Zac's relationship has played out publicly on the show, with the two opening up about marital struggles during the first season.

Jen later admitted they entered filming in a "rocky place" but had since worked through their issues in therapy.

Following a move from Utah to Southern California, Jen is set to star in the upcoming spinoff, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premieres on 12 November.