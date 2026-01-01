Jamie Foxx welcomes third child at 58 - report

Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp have welcomed a baby.

People magazine reported that the notoriously private couple have welcomed their little one, however there are no details on the gender or name of the baby.

The new baby is the couple's first, and Foxx's third. The actor is already dad to Corinne 32, with ex Connie Kline and Anelise, 18, with ex Kristin Grannis.

In May reports first emerged that the Foxx and Australian fitness model Huckstepp were expecting. At the time it was revealed that Huckstepp was already several months into her pregnancy. She debuted her bump later that same month while out and about in Los Angeles.

Foxx admitted at the time that he had been a bit hesitant to have another child at his age.

The Django Unchained star told E! News in August, "Being my age, I was a little on the fence. But then I ran into Al Pacino a few months ago."

Pacino and producer Noor Alfallah welcomed a son in 2023 when he was 83, making the legendary actor one of the oldest fathers on record.

"I said, 'Al, you gonna be back in the drop-off line?'" the comedian quipped. "I said, 'Aw man, shoot, I'm good.'"

In a separate chat for Extra, Corinne shared that she was "very excited" about her new sibling.

"I'm very excited. He's the best dad in the world. And so, he is going to thrive and excel. Oh yes. It's going to be amazing."