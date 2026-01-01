Whitney Leavitt getting her own reality TV show

Whitney Leavitt is set to return to reality TV.

On Wednesday, the media personality posted a video to Instagram that featured a montage of messages from fans who were asking when she would get her own programme.

"See you soon," she captioned the post.

Leavitt has not yet shared any further details about the project.

But editors at Deadline reported that the former The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member will star in and produce the reality TV show for Hulu.

"(The show will follow) firebrand Whitney Leavitt and her family as they navigate her newfound fame and career ambitions while always putting family first," a logline reads.

In May, Leavitt confirmed she was leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after featuring on four seasons of the popular show about a group of Utah-based social media influencers.

The mother of three has had a busy year, having made a splash on Broadway during her eight-week run as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Her stint grossed over $8 million (£5.9 million) and earned the highest weekly box office sales in the production's history.

Next month, Leavitt will return to the stage as Sandra Dee in the jukebox musical Just In Time for a six-week run.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old's husband, Conner Leavitt, competed on season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.