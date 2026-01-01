Kim Kardashian admits eating 'prop food' on All's Fair set

Kim Kardashian has admitted she ate the "prop food" on the set of All's Fair "all the time".

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the media personality - who plays Allura Grant on the legal drama - confessed that she would snack in between takes.

"It's real food and I eat it the whole time," she explained. "I'll be walking by after they cut and I'm like, 'Can I take a plate of that pie with me?'"

In response, Niecy Nash-Betts confirmed co-star Kim's unusual behaviour.

"Do not let that tiny body fool you: She eats everything," the star laughed. "I said, 'This is prop food! Why are you eating this?' This is the greediest woman I've ever met in my life."

And while fellow All's Fair cast members Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts emphasised that they avoid prop food because eating can be a hassle for continuity reasons, Kim joked that she was unbothered.

"Because I'm new to this, they tried to tell me, 'Hey hey, continuity. Pace yourself. Eat a grape or half a grape because you're gonna have to do that the same time 50 times,'" the 46-year-old recalled. "By the end, I am like, 'What did I get myself into?' But I love it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim shared that she and Sarah often got the giggles on the set of the show.

"(The producers) made Sarah and I one time get up and take a walk around the building because they said we needed to get it together... we were laughing so hard," she smiled.

All's Fair, which follows a group of female divorce lawyers, also features Teyana Taylor and Glenn Close. Season two is now available on Hulu.