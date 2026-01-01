Cynthia Erivo cast as Tupac Shakur's mother in Snoop Dogg biopic

Cynthia Erivo has been cast as Tupac Shakur's mother in the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic.

The three-time Oscar nominee and Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner will play the late former Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur.

She joins a star-studded lineup that includes Jonathan Daviss as Dogg, Myles Bullock Be as Dr. Dre, Lauren London as Beverly Tate and Camron Jones as Tupac.

Erivo shared The Hollywood Reporter's article on her Instagram Stories and simply added a red heart emoji.

The cast of Snoop, which is currently in production in Southern California, is rounded out by Ice-T, Algee Smith, Tre Hale, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Olly Sholotan, Corey Champagne, Jonica Booth and SwayvoTwain as The Notorious B.I.G.

The film is being directed by Song Sung Blue's Craig Brewer. It will incorporate music from Snoop’s vast catalogue.

Tupac's complex relationship with Afeni inspired Dear Mama, a US top 10 hit that became one of the most acclaimed songs in hip-hop history. The single appeared on his 1995 Me Against the World LP, which earned a Grammy nomination for best rap album.

Erivo most recently starred in Prima Facie, a legal drama that served as her official follow-up to her Oscar-nominated turn as Elphaba Thropp in 2024's Wicked and 2025's Wicked: For Good.

Next year, Snoop is one of four upcoming film projects for the star, alongside animated musical fantasy comedy Bad Fairies, action thriller Karoshi and the highly anticipated young adult fantasy flick Children of Blood and Bone.