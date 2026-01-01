Adam Driver assures fans Michael Mann is 'good' following shooting accident

Adam Driver has assured fans that director Michael Mann is "good" after accidentally shooting himself at a gun range last weekend.

The Heat director was hospitalised on 31 October after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Driver confirmed that the accident hasn't delayed production on Heat 2 because Mann returned to work the following day.

"(Mann) is good. I texted him; he immediately responded (and) he was at work the next day," the Star Wars actor said, noting that the delays to the start of filming had nothing to do with Mann's incident.

"No, (the delay) was already part of the plan," he insisted, sharing that he will start filming in early December.

The Collateral director suffered a "subcutaneous and minor" injury after his weapon accidentally went off during target practice.

"On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released," his representatives said in a statement.

Mann, 83, is currently in pre-production on Heat 2, which will serve as both a sequel and prequel to his 1995 crime drama starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer.

Driver, who previously worked with Mann on the 2023 film Ferrari, confirmed he will be playing the principal antagonist, Otis Wardell, in the sequel.

He will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Stephen Graham.