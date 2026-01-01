Dafne Keen was offered cocaine at parties when she was 11

Dafne Keen has revealed she was offered cocaine at wrap parties when she was only 11 years old.

The former child star, who is best known for playing Laura/X-23 in 2017's Logan, has revealed that she was offered drugs when she was only "tiny" at wrap parties, which are thrown to celebrate the end of filming a project.

During an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the 21-year-old said of partying, "I don't think I've ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I'm such a control freak with that. Because also I think as a child actor, I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest."

"I was getting offered coke at wrap parties," she recalled, to which Rosenbaum asked how old she was at the time. She replied, "Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, 'I don't really have any interest in that ...' I was saying no, fortunately."

The Spanish-British actress noted that she likes to go to parties because she enjoys music, dancing and socialising, but she prefers to be sober and used to lie about being intoxicated to avoid being pressured into drinking.

"I did used to lie as a teenager so that I wouldn't get peer pressured," she shared. "I'd be like, 'Nah, I'm good. I don't wanna drink. I already took something.' Dead sober. Like, the goodest goody-two-shoes ever."

Besides Logan, Keen is also known for the TV shows His Dark Materials and Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about her "creepy" experiences with adult Marvel or Star Wars fans when she was a child.

"I experienced quite a lot of very creepy paedophile men who would send letters and Bibles to my house and music boxes, and would follow me to school," she remembered.

"I live by this thing that my grandma told me as a child: 'A bad person is like someone with a drum in a waiting room. They're just really loud. But there's another 30 people who are being perfectly quiet and respectful.'"