Blake Lively winding down drinks business

Blake Lively is reportedly "slowly" shuttering her drinks business.

The former Gossip Girl actress launched a line of drink mixers named Betty Buzz in 2021, and two years later, released a range of Betty Booze alcoholic canned cocktails.



But on Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that Lively is "slowly shutting down" the business following her high-profile legal case against her It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.



While the trademarks for Betty Buzz and Betty Booze remain active, several applications for other beverages and products have been "abandoned".



The Instagram page for Betty Buzz has over 278,000 followers. However, no new content has been published since April.



Lively unveiled a collection of vodka-based Betty Booze cocktails in June 2025, with the last promotion posted around five weeks ago.



Representatives for the 39-year-old and the Betty Buzz brand have not yet responded to the report.



Back in November 2021, Lively shared that she doesn't drink alcohol but enjoys the social aspect of crafting cocktails.



"I don't drink because I don't like the effects of alcohol, but I like being a part of it," she said at the time. "I like being social. I like people coming together. I found that sometimes not drinking, the thing that was interesting was that it was a little alienating, because you don't feel - and maybe it's just in your own head - but you just don't really feel a part of it."



In May, Lively and Baldoni announced that they had settled a lawsuit over allegations of smear campaigns and a hostile work environment on the set of the 2024 film, It Ends with Us. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.



Three months later, the mother of four was awarded approximately $410,000 (£320,000) in legal costs from the actor-director, after originally requesting $8 million (£6 million).