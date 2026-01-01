Breaking Bad star Dean Norris and wife Bridget Norris divorcing

Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris and his wife Bridget Norris have split.

On Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that the actor and his spouse of 25 years are getting a divorce.

Bridget filed legal documents in California last year, with her citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup. He reportedly responded to her filing months later, but the dissolution of their marriage doesn't appear to be finalised.

Dean and Bridget married in October 2001 and separated on 15 January 2025, according to her petition.

The former couple shares five children, including teenagers Zoe, 17, and Dean, 16.

According to TMZ, Bridget requested joint legal and physical custody of the children, as well as spousal support.

In addition, the pair has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their restaurant located in Temecula, California. The Swing Inn Café, which they bought in 2022, reportedly has between $1 million and $10 million (£750,000 - (£7.5 million) in liabilities.

Representatives for Dean have not yet commented on the news.

The 63-year-old is perhaps best known for playing Hank Schrader on the crime drama series Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013. He also made a guest appearance in the fifth season of the spin-off series, Better Call Saul.

His other TV credits include Under the Dome, Claws, United States of Al, The Big Bang Theory and its latest spin-off show, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.