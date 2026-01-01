Nicolas Cage reacts to Ryan Gosling's upcoming Ghost Rider movie

Nicolas Cage has addressed Ryan Gosling's casting as Ghost Rider, a character he last played 14 years ago.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, the Barbie star revealed he would play Johnny Blaze in a new Ghost Rider film.

The character was previously portrayed by Cage in 2007's Ghost Rider and the 2012 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new movie Madden, Cage gave his verdict on Gosling taking over the role.

"Ryan's going to do his thing with it and I'm looking forward to seeing it. Ryan knows how I feel about him as an actor; we've had nice conversations and we stay in touch," he said on Wednesday. "I was happy for him and wished him best of luck on his adventures and I look forward to seeing the movie."

In the Marvel comics, Johnny Blaze is a motorcycle stuntman who is tricked into making a deal with a demon lord and transformed into a supernatural, fiery soul hunter.

Gosling's Ghost Rider will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and released in July 2028. According to online rumours, the Project Hail Mary star may make his first appearance in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Oscar-nominated actor publicly expressed interest in portraying Ghost Rider in the MCU in 2022, and his dream was officially confirmed during the Marvel presentation in July. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who he recently worked with on Star Wars: Starfighter.

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is reportedly in talks to play the film's villain.

Cage's new sports drama Madden will be released on Prime Video on 18 November.