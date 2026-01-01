Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor faced three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one of attempted indecent assault during a four-week trial at London's Southwark Crown Court.

After two days of deliberations, the jury returned its verdict on Thursday, finding Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was found not guilty on two other counts of rape and the attempted indecent assault charge.

Mr Justice Bennathan remanded the 51-year-old in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday.

"You've been convicted of a number of offences including rape," the judge said, reports BBC News. "The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody."

The charges related to six women and incidents between 1999 and 2009.

The comedian, who had denied the allegations, was found guilty of raping a fan at his home after meeting her at a London stand-up show in 2009. They had previously had consensual sex.

In addition, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee in 2009 after making her give him a massage, kissing and groping a radio station employee in a corridor in 2005, and groping an MTV worker in a London bar in 2004.

Following the conclusion of the trial, it was revealed that Brand is being investigated over further rape allegations made by two women.

A spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement, "The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations."

The investigation "remains ongoing" and officers have submitted files to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), according to BBC News.