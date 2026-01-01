Matt Damon reveals wife had brain aneurysm a week before 2024 Oscars

Matt Damon has revealed his wife Luciana Barroso had a serious health scare a week before the Oscars in 2024.

Damon, 56, had been looking forward to attending the Academy Awards to celebrate the success of Oppenheimer, which had been nominated for 13 awards.

That was until Barroso, 50, experienced a medical emergency, which meant the couple had to skip the ceremony.

"We had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm," Damon said in an interview with GQ Magazine.

"She's totally fine, thank God, but (she) had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars."

The Martian actor had not been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer, leading ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel to joke that he was skipping the event because he hadn't received a nomination.

Despite the surgery, Barroso surprised Damon by being well enough to attend an after-party.

"But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn't do it," he said.

"And she was like, 'This time we're going out.' And it was pretty f**king heroic of her to do that and really meaningful."

Damon and Barroso married in 2005, the pair met when she was a single mother to daughter Alexia, 27, and working at a bar in Miami. After marriage the couple had three more daughters, Ella, 20, Gia, 18, and Stella, 16.