Cameron Diaz 'loved' shooting Bad Day, but why?

Cameron Diaz "loved" starring in Bad Day.

The 54-year-old actress plays a single mom in Bad Day, the new Netflix action-comedy film, and Cameron has revealed that she loved shooting the movie.

The Hollywood star told People: "What drew me to this movie was the story of a mom who would stop at nothing to keep a promise to her children.

"I loved how the extreme circumstances really captured what everyday life can feel like as a parent—constantly trying to accomplish the impossible just to show up for your kids.

"Obviously, the situation is completely over the top, but the feeling behind it is so relatable. I thought it was such a funny, heartfelt way to tell a story that so many parents can see themselves in. I like to call it a ‘mom-com.’"

Cameron stars alongside Ed O’Neill, Danielle Brooks, Rhenzy Feliz, Sam Richardson, Mark Duplass, and John Higgins in the Jake Szymanski-directed action-comedy film.

And Cameron - who has three kids under the age of seven with husband Benji Madden - has revealed how she relates to her on-screen character.

The actress shared: "You only have 100 percent to give. And you want to give it all to your kids, but you have to break it up and you have to put it in all these categories.

"I thought [Bad Day] would be a fun movie to make. That’s where I’m at with wanting to do work, is just enjoying myself and working with people that I respect ... I’m not really looking to go into anything that takes me too far away from my life because that’s where ultimately I want to be."

Cameron previously explained that her children have changed her "whole perspective" on life.

The actress admitted that her kids have changed her entire "understanding" of the world.

The Hollywood star - who has Raddix, six, Cardinal, two, and Nautas, six months, with Benji - told E! News: "You're a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life. Everything changes, your whole perspective, your whole world, your understanding of it.

"For me, I never made a movie before with a family. So, all of the boxes change that need to be checked off. That's the most important, and then everything else has to line up to support that."

Cameron took a lengthy break from the movie business in order to focus on her family life, and she admits that her focus has changed over time.

She said: "As an actor, it's completely different having taken ten years and lived a life that I wasn't living when I was an actor. There's a lot more happening in my world that allows me a different perspective on life, period."