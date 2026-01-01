Nicole Eggert reveals financial toll of breast cancer

Former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has spoken out about the financial toll of having breast cancer.

Eggert, 54, was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer in 2023.

Now she's told how the diagnosis left her unable to work, putting her under huge financial stress.

"I had to completely come to the realisation that I wasn't going to have income," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "So that's like an entirely other added stress that I think a lot of people, that's like last on the list, right? But it's huge."

Eggert, who is a "100% single parent" to daughters Dilyn, 28, and Keegan, 15, told how she became overwhelmed by being unable to work while paying for her chemotherapy and radiation treatments, in addition to her existing financial responsibilities.

"As I was going along, I was like, 'Oh, you're kidding.' Like, it just adds up, and it adds up," she said. "In my line of work, I couldn't commit to being on any kind of production because I'm going to be in and out of treatment three to five, at least, days a week," she explained. "So it's not like it's work-from-home kind of work. And yet the bills don't stop. And the teenagers still need their things. And life needs their things. And the car still needs the gas. And, you know, all of it."

She admitted she had to learn to ask others around her for help. "You have to be able to say 'hey, I'm underwater here. I don't know how I'm gonna do this'," she said.

Earlier this year, the actress had a mastectomy, breast reconstruction surgery and a full hysterectomy after tests revealed "early signs of more cancer."