Morgan Fairchild joins OnlyFans at 76

Morgan Fairchild has announced that she is joining OnlyFans.

The soap opera star and Friends regular told Entertainment Weekly on Thursday that she was looking for "new ways to reach out to my fans".

Fairchild, who appeared as Chandler Bing's mother, Nora Tyler Bing, across four seasons of Friends, told the outlet, "Several of my friends started doing OnlyFans and encouraged me to try it. And they were right! It's been so much fun!"

"I've been shooting lots of new pictures and videos. Not that kind!" she teased. "And I hope folks will come join me and join this new experience."

Fairchild's OnlyFans bio reads, "I'm having so much fun finding new ways to connect with people. I'm doing new pictures, new videos, and sharing my silly side! In a tech world that seems so isolating, I want to share our humanity."

The Bold and the Beautiful star, who is 76, told TMZ what content she plans to share.

"People know the characters, the clothes and the big hair. They may not know what a science nerd I am or how easily my sister can make me laugh. I'd love to share more of that," she added.

"I'm still curious. I still love learning things, and I'm always up for a little adventure. I don't see why that should change now."

Among Fairchild's other acting credits are Pee Wee's Big Adventure, General Hospital, and The City.

She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her guest performance on Days of Our Lives and a Primetime Emmy for a guest performance on Murphy Brown.