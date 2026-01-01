Susan Saint James' official cause of death revealed

Susan Saint James' official cause of death has been revealed.

The Kate & Allie actress, who died on 26 October aged 80, had metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to a death certificate.

The interval between the onset of the cause and her death is listed as months.

In a statement, her spokesperson told how the star "never met a stranger. Every person she met became the most important person in the room at that moment, from a fellow board member to the clerk at the show store, who usually walked away knowing her entire life story. She brought that same fire and positivity to everything that followed, and never lost it."

The statement added that she was "generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people."

Saint James first found fame in McMillan & Wife, before starring in the1980s sitcom Kate & Allie. She and Jane Curtin played a pair of divorced best friends who decided to live together with their kids. When the series first hit screens, she told how she "could relate to the problems of a divorced woman."

She was married to Tom Lucas from 1971 to 1977. The pair had two children, Sunshine and Harmony Lucas. In 1981 she married Saturday Night Live co-creator, Dick Ebersol. The pair have three sons, Charlie and Willie, and Teddy, who died in a plane crash at age 14 in 2004.