Nicholas Hoult and wife welcome twins

Nicholas Hoult and his wife Bryana Holly welcomed twins last year.

Hoult's How to Rob a Bank co-star, Pete Davidson, revealed the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"He's a great dad. Father of four," Davidson said. "Four under what, 7? Which is nuts."

He added: "Elsie (Davidson's ex-partner) was pregnant while we were filming, and he just had his twins, and he would fly back every weekend to go see his family, and that was very inspiring and awesome," he said.

Hoult, 36, and Holly, 33, are also parents to son Joaquin, 7, and another child who was born in 2022.

While Hoult doesn't generally talk publicly about his family, when he was promoting The Menu in 2022, he admitted that Joaquin, then four, wasn't a fan of his cooking.

"You get honest, instant feedback from a 4-year-old," he said. "He will turn straight around, and he's like, 'This isn't very good, Dad.' But then when you do get it right and you cook something great, you get a big thumbs-up. It's a great age."

The couple have been together since 2016 and married in a secret ceremony. Hoult first referred to Holly as his wife in 2024.