2027 Met Gala to celebrate 'poetics of the everyday'

A new theme for the 2027 Met Gala has been announced following John Galliano's exit from the original exhibition concept.

In August, officials at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute revealed that the next event would be devoted to John Galliano and be titled John Galliano: Horizons.

Anna Wintour, one of the organisers of the annual Met Gala, has long been a champion of the fashion designer's work.

But following public backlash due to Galliano's past antisemitic remarks, which led to his dismissal from Christian Dior in 2011, the retrospective was cancelled.

And after taking some time to regroup, curator Andrew Bolton shared on Thursday that the next exhibition and accompanying Met Gala will be titled extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday.

"The Costume Institute's spring 2027 exhibition will explore how designers transform familiar garments, materials, and objects, inviting visitors to see them anew," a press release reads. "From jeans, T-shirts, and puffer coats to paper, plastic, and metal, the exhibition will reveal how the seemingly unremarkable can inspire delight, surprise, and wonder. It will also consider how meaning develops through use and care."

Meanwhile, in an interview for Vogue, Bolton confessed he didn't have a "plan B" when the Galliano exhibition was canned.

"It was really important to come up with an exhibition that wasn't just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily. I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been," he explained. "That was really important to me: to come up with an idea that wasn't a substitute. And it had to have some sort of contemporary resonance."

The next Met Gala will be held on 3 May 2027. Co-chairs and honorary chairs of the spectacle have not yet been announced.