Keanu Reeves to return as John Wick in animated prequel

Keanu Reeves is set to return as John Wick in an animated prequel movie.

The star of the neo-noir action thriller series has officially closed a deal to return as the legendary hitman, Variety reports.

The story will recount the origins of Wick as he completes the Impossible Task, killing all his rivals in one night to free himself from his obligation to the High Table and earn the right to be with the love of his life, Helen.

Reeves will also produce the project alongside long-running John Wick live-action director Chad Stahelski.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, first announced the animated action film at CinemaCon 2025.

"In both animation and the world of John Wick, the possibilities are endless," he said at the time. "And there is no John Wick story fans are clamouring for more than the Impossible Task."

"We are beyond excited to see what John Wick can do in animation."

Reeves made his debut as the titular hitman in 2014 before returning for subsequent chapters in 2017, 2019 and 2023.

The franchise has grossed more than $1 billion (£744 million) at the global box office across its five films, including the Ana de Armas-led spinoff, Ballerina.

A fifth live-action John Wick, starring Reeves, is also reportedly in development, despite the character's demise at the end of Chapter 4.

A standalone adventure based on Donnie Yen's blind assassin, Caine, is currently in post-production for an anticipated release in 2027.