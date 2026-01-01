Rosamund Pike to star in 'twisted mother-daughter' body horror Feed

Rosamund Pike will star in a body horror that tells a "twisted mother-daughter" story.

The I Care a Lot actress will also produce Feed, in which she will play Erin, a desperate mother who discovers an obscure supplement that promises to make her young gymnast daughter a star influencer, but as their fame and success grow, the youngster begins a monstrous transformation.

Russian Doll's Leslye Headland will direct from a script by Daniella Isaacs, which has been inspired by a 2022 Finnish film called Hatching.

Feed is officially described as a “twisted mother-daughter story about parental ambition, the illusion of protection, and the fine line between predator and prey", and Rosamund jumped at the chance to delve into the darker side of social media.

She said in a statement: “Long have I wanted to make a film that plays anarchically with our obsession with social media and self-improvement, our desire for fame without notable admirable skill and, let’s put it out there, the monstrosity of modern motherhood.

“Feed deals with all these things. It tracks a Momfluencer, Erin, bent on her daughter’s domination of the digital space. Erin believes that success here will protect her daughter from the horrors of our fickle world… won’t it?

“Feed examines appetite. The dark appetite of online communities; the appetite of a social media landscape that monetises youth and beauty; the appetite of a mother for her daughter’s success; and the appetite of a teenage girl, hungry for fame, self empowerment and dominance in her relationship with her single mother.

"Feed is a film that plays in the genre space, and plays into our current fears, as parents, as citizens, of the digital world. It is contemporary and confronting, and I have found my perfect collaborators in Daniella Isaacs and Leslye Headland, both women who know that to be a girl, in a body, is dangerous, febrile, intoxicating and dare we say it monstrous.”

Meanwhile, director Leslye is excited about the "disturbing" but "deeply human" story.

She said: “Daniella’s script is audacious, disturbing and deeply human, and Rosamund is among the boldest actors working today. I couldn’t ask for better partners to take on the darker corners of this story and I feel incredibly lucky to be making this film with two women whose work I admire so much.”

Joining Rosamund in producing through her Primitive Streak banner will be Shelley Browning for Magnolia Entertainment, Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl for ZQ Entertainment and Sam Ritzenberg for Agile Films. ZQ Entertainment financed the development of the script.