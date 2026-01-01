Ross Lynch confirms he's married

Ross Lynch has confirmed he's a married man.

The former Disney Channel star wore a gold wedding band as he walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of his new Netflix movie Heartland on Thursday.

In an interview with People at the event, the 30-year-old confirmed he was married but declined to share more details out of respect for his wife, whom he has not publicly identified.

"Yes, yes I am," he told the outlet when asked if he's married. "I'm not trying to shy away from that by any means, but I am trying to, you know, my wife's not very fond of celebrity. So I am trying to be sensitive towards that and respectful to her. But everything's going well."

Lynch, who is best known for playing Austin Moon in the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally, first sparked marriage speculation among fans in June, when he returned to Instagram after almost a year's absence.

In a carousel post, he shared a video of him playing guitar, with his wedding band clear to see.

"Been a minute, what did I miss?" he captioned the post, to which a fan commented, "More like what did WE miss?" with a ring emoji.

He replied, "Hahaha A LOT," with a "keep quiet" emoji.

The ring made an appearance in further Instagram posts in July and August.

Lynch is also known for Disney's Teen Beach Movie and its sequel, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV series and for playing a young Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2017 film My Friend Dahmer.

Heartland, starring Jessica Chastain as a former country music star searching for her missing niece, will premiere on Netflix on 13 November.