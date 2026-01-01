Hunter Schafer reveals why she's happy on her own

Hunter Schafer has revealed she's happy being on her own.

The Euphoria star explained that she was different in a romantic relationship because "there are so many thoughts to think".

Speaking in an interview with ELLE, the 27-year-old said, "They defy the introvert because I want to be around them, touching them, all the time. When I'm in love, that's how I feel. I want to be with you all the time."

Schafer previously dated Spanish pop star Rosalía briefly in 2019 and her Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike from early 2022 to July 2023. In 2024, she alleged on the Call Her Daddy podcast that the breakup was caused by infidelity.

"I haven't had a relationship that's been longer than two years," she continued. "I've heard the two-year mark is when it gets more like a partnership rather than some passionate whatever-it-is. Something that feels more sacred and intentional."

However, despite not searching for love in her personal life, she hasn't ruled out starring in a romantic comedy just yet.

"I would just love to see a trans girl rom-com," she stated. "I've been thinking about that for a while. I would like to make that happen."

Schafer is currently promoting her upcoming Prime Video sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099, which premieres on 25 November.