Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult's secret Bond auditions

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have both auditioned for James Bond.

The British actors, who have starred as Batman and Lex Luthor respectively for DC Studios, are surprise additions to the list of stars who have already auditioned for Bond director Denis Villeneuve.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson and Hoult joined hopefuls Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor in testing for the role in London last month.

Pattinson previously worked with Villeneuve on the upcoming Dune 3.

News of Pattinson and Hoult’s auditions will come as a surprise as it was recently claimed that O’Connor had secured the role.

The Crown star, 36, is believed to have been on the shortlist of candidates to play 007 and a recent report suggested Josh had won the role after successfully negotiating the final stages of the auditions with Amazon MGM Studios.

Josh had been appearing in the play Golden Boy in Islington, north London and The Sun reported one of his castmates let the Bond casting news slip after a "few glasses of lager" at a pub in Soho.

A source told the publication: "I bumped into one of Josh’s Golden Boy cast mates at The French House. A lot of people asked for selfies and we got chatting in a corner completely by accident.

"Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, they blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond. I said it was pure speculation but they were insistent it was Josh.

"They said that he had confided in them about getting the role when the cast of Golden Boy had celebratory drinks after the play finished its run on Halloween. "

It came after Josh - who is best known for playing Prince Charles in Netflix series The Crown - admitted he finds it "very bizarre" that he's been mentioned as a potential James Bond.

He told the BBC: "To be considered in that same sort of bracket is extraordinary. It's an incredibly bizarre pinch me moment... even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that."

However, Josh insisted he wouldn't be drawn on the speculation, adding: "But I am afraid, there is nothing to say beyond that."