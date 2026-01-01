Bradley Cooper's new G.I. Joe movie set for 2028 release

Bradley Cooper’s G.I. Joe movie will be released on October 20, 2028.

Paramount’s “reimagining” of the franchise - which will star Cooper as Duke – will be directed by Danny McBride, who is also writing the script with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri.

A Star Is Born actor and director Cooper will take on the role of the elite military team’s field commander in the latest big-screen version of Hasbro’s action franchise, with The Righteous Gemstones creator Danny McBride making his major feature directing debut.

Plot details and the rest of the cast are being kept under wraps, but Paramount has described the project as a fresh take on the toy line.

The movie will also officially abandon a previously teased plan to bring G.I. Joe and Transformers together on screen.

The crossover appeared to be set up by the ending of 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but Paramount has now confirmed that G.I. Joe has been “uncoupled” from the Transformers franchise.

Danny has co-written the screenplay with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri, his collaborators on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

Bradley previously appeared in the show’s fourth and final season, guest-starring as Elijah Gemstone in the Civil War-set premiere directed by Danny.

The new movie represents another attempt to bring the Hasbro property to cinemas following G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and the 2021 spin-off Snake Eyes. Duke was previously played on the big screen by Channing Tatum.

2021’s Snake Eyes, starred Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a man who is invited to join a ninja clan while searching for his father's murderer to enact vengeance.

Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais co-starred in supporting roles.

The film - based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy line - served as an origin story for the character, while also being a reboot and the third installment in the G.I. Joe film series.

Bradley’s G.I. Joe casting comes while he is working on another major franchise – writing, directing and starring in Warner Bros’ currently untitled Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

Bradley stars opposite Margot Robbie, with the pair playing the parents of Danny Ocean, the character played by George Clooney in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy.

The prequel follows the pair as they attempt a heist connected to the Monaco Grand Prix and is scheduled for release on 25 June 2027.