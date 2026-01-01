Cara Delevingne reveals why she got involved with Club Kid

Cara Delevingne has revealed what inspired her to star in Club Kid.

The British model-turned-actress features in the new A24 comedy-drama from Jordan Firstman.

Delevingne plays Sophie, the business partner of Firstman's Peter, whose hedonistic lifestyle as a gay party promoter is turned upside down by the discovery that he has a 10-year-old son.

In an interview with Bustle, the 34-year-old explained she initially met Firstman at parties in Los Angeles, and he told her he was making an "amazing movie".

"He said to me, 'I have an amazing movie I'm making. I want you to play a role.' People say that a lot in LA, so I was like, 'Sure.' And then he actually sent it to me, and I was like, 'Oh my God, this is sick.' It was so cool and queer and different," she recalled.

Delevingne noted that Club Kid felt like "a queer, druggie" version of one of her favourite movies, the 1999 Adam Sandler comedy Big Daddy.

"I saw the vision. Jordan's hysterical. He's so alive. I was like, 'If you can bottle this and put it into a movie, it's going to be incredible.' And it is," she praised. "(The opening scene) felt like a perfect capture in time of being in 2016."

The film has received rave reviews, rising to the top of must-see lists after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Reflecting on its success, Delevingne said, "I couldn't be happier for Jordan. He really had a dream and kept pushing it and doing it. It's a reminder to keep dreaming, to really chase those dreams.

"Even if they don't work out, I just think it's important to chase things in life. Even if mistakes are made, it just teaches you a lot about life."

After a film festival run, Club Kid open in U.K. cinemas on 8 January.