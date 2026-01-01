Heated Rivalry set for third season and film spin-off - report

Heated Rivalry has not one but two six-episode seasons on the way, plus a movie in the works.

Deadline reports that in addition to the upcoming Season 2 of the hit hockey series, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have already signed on for Season 3, with the two runs currently filming back-to-back.

When shooting wraps in late November or early December, a standalone Heated Rivalry film will start production, the outlet reveals.

Described as a Christmas special or a holiday-themed episode, it is planned for a theatrical release next December, but Storrie's Ilya and Williams' Shane will not take part. Deadline further reports that the storyline will be centred on the other prominent Season 1 couple, fellow ice-hockey player Scott, played by François Arnaud, and art-loving barista Kip, played by Robbie G.K.

Rachel Reid, author of the bestselling Game Changers book series on which Heated Rivalry is based, has also penned a short story, Merry Christmas, Scott and Kip!, which depicts the duo's first Christmas together.

Season 2 of Heated Rivalry is confirmed to premiere in spring 2027.

To date, neither Jacob Tierney, who directs the TV show for Canadian streamer Crave, nor the streamer has confirmed any further projects.