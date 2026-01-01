Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn renew vows in Vegas

Josh Brolin has renewed his wedding vows with wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin.

In a joint social media upload shared on 7 November, the Weapons actor wore a shirt open to the waist along with jeans and a baseball cap to exchange vows once more with Kathryn at a Las Vegas chapel.

In one snapshot, the happy couple kissed at the altar as an Elvis Presley impersonator looked on. In another, the couple posed outside the venue with their two daughters, Westlyn, eight, and Chapel, five.

"Vegas, vows and Metallica baby," the Avengers: Infinity War star captioned the snapshots, referencing Metallica's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

The longtime couple previously took to Instagram with separate posts on 25 September, one day after their 10th anniversary, to pay tribute to each other.

"10 Years of Us. Four kids between us, one scrappy dog, three major moves, travel all over, and more love than I could've imagined for one lifetime," Kathryn captioned a collection of photos from their wedding day. "I love you so much. It keeps getting better."

Josh, meanwhile, gushed in a separate upload, "Growing up all I wanted was to find a playmate, someone to share the sandpit of this life with, sharing whatever the imagination can conjure.

"Ten years and we're still at it, like a couple of young, stupid puppies out on a beach walk chasing birds. My romping partner 'til death do us part."

Josh has two grown children from his first marriage to Alice Adair, whom he divorced in 1994. He was also married to actor Diane Lane from 2004 to 2013.