Breaking Bad stars gather for celebration of RJ Mitte's life

RJ Mitte's Breaking Bad co-stars and loved ones gathered for the late actor's celebration of life ceremony in Los Angeles.

Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk were among the attendees paying tribute to Mitte at Hope Lutheran Church in Hollywood, Page Six reports.

Jonathan Banks, who played fixer Mike Ehrmantraut on the show, and Raymond Cruz, who played drug kingpin Tuco Salamanca, were also in attendance. Other friends of Mitte included his Switched at Birth co-star Gilles Marini.

Mitte died by suicide in Texas on 12 October. He was 34.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his

spokesperson wrote in a statement at the time.

"RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC's critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

Mitte played the role of Walter White's son, portrayed by Cranston, on Breaking Bad for five seasons from 2008 to 2013.

Cranston mourned Mitte in an emotional Instagram tribute, writing that it was "especially devastating to hear that he took his own life".

"Why?" the actor wrote. "We were texting each other just a few weeks ago, figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future."