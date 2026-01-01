Maya Jama quits Love Island UK after nine seasons

Maya Jama will not be returning to Love Island UK after fronting the dating series for nine seasons.

The reality show's longtime host took to social media to share a goodbye message.

"What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I've had. It's been far too much fun to put into words or a video, but as all good things must come to an end, it's my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island," Jama shared on Instagram.

She continued, "Firstly, I want to thank all of the people who rooted so hard for me to host the show in the first place. I wouldn't change a thing. To the fans of the show, thank you for every supportive message and every single time you've tuned in during my time as host, I'm forever grateful to you all.

"The show really does belong to the people who watch it and embrace it year after year."

Jama joined Love Island UK in 2023 for Season 9 after former host Laura Whitmore stepped down.

She also hosted the companion series Love Island Aftersun and spinoffs Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars.

Jama more recently starred in The Celebrity Traitors Season 2, where she made it to the finale, only to be banished at the last roundtable.