Prince Harry attends low key Remembrance Sunday in Brackley, UK

Prince Harry attended a Remembrance Day service in a small English town.

He slipped in to the ceremony while the rest of the royal family attended the annual commemoration at the Cenotaph, where King Charles III led a two-minute silence to honour veterans who died in conflict.

Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance, as well as senior politicians and 10,000 armed forces veterans.

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, was spotted wearing his military medals and a red poppy on his suit to mark the occasion, blending in with the crowd in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Hello! magazine previously reported that Prince Harry would not be taking part in Remembrance Day events after moving back to the UK, because he had "no desire to create drama".

Harry last attended the official national Remembrance Sunday commemorations alongside his family in November 2019.

Remembrance Day has great significance for the father of two, who served in the British Army from 2005 to 2015, during which he served two tours in Afghanistan.

Last year, he penned a heartfelt essay about what Remembrance Day means to him.

"Though currently I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for," he wrote.

"The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands, ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.

"Remembrance, then, is not simply a minute's silence," he continued. "It's a call to collective responsibility. Not through sympathy, but through admiration and respect."