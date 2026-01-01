Man stabbed at Jamie Foxx's annual Halloween party

A man has reportedly been stabbed in the neck at a party hosted by Jamie Foxx.

Paramedics and police scrambled to the Halloween bash at the Django Unchained star's Thousand Oaks mansion in California on Saturday night.

Officers then arrested a suspect on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ reports.

Chaotic video footage from the party obtained by the outlet showed one man in handcuffs as two officers led him away, and police ushered hundreds of other costumed revellers off the premises.

Multiple other males were also seen in handcuffs, sitting on the ground with officers standing over them as ambulances stood by.

The alleged knife victim suffered a superficial wound and was treated by medics at the scene.

The party, thrown by Foxx and his daughter Anelise, reportedly had a strict "No Real or Fake Weapons" rule.

The father-daughter duo throw a Halloween bash at his house every year called SKVLK Fest.

Anelise is the 18-year-old daughter of the Oscar-winning actor and his ex Kristin Grannis.

It is currently unclear whether Foxx was on the premises at the time.

He made no mention of the incident on social media, instead, sharing video of rapper OhGeesy performing at the party and praising Anelise, in an Instagram post.

"@skvlkfest is on Fuego. @anelisefoxx has done it again! And just getting started," he wrote.