Sophie Turner slashes price in bid to sell London home

Sophie Turner has slashed more than £550,000 ($700,00) off the asking price of her London townhouse.

The Game of Thrones star has dropped the price over the past five months in a desperate bid to find a buyer.

Turner bought the townhouse on a private mews in west London when she was just 21. She moved back in when she returned to London from the US in 2023 after splitting from Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas.

The actor paid £2.6 million ($3.48 million) for the home in July 2017.

In May this year, the home was listed for £2.3 million ($3.08 million). The price was cut to £1,999,950 ($2,674,173) in September.

Just weeks later, Turner has again dropped the price, now asking for offers over £1.75 million ($2.34 million).

The listing notes that the house is "stylish and very well presented" with "a beautiful, contemporary finish over four floors".

It boasts three bathrooms and a master bedroom that takes up the entire top floor of the house, complete with its own balcony.

Turner has an estimated £7.5 million ($10 million) fortune. She was reportedly paid around £ 158,000 ($211,000) per episode for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Next up for the star is the big-budget reboot of Tomb Raider, due to hit screens next year, in which she plays the lead role of heroine Lara Croft.