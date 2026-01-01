Nicolas Cage was relieved when Spider-Noir was cancelled: 'It's a perfect season'

Nicolas Cage has admitted he was relieved when Spider-Noir was cancelled after one season because the show was "perfect".

The Oscar-winning actor played Ben Reilly / The Spider in the superhero TV series, based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character of Spider-Man Noir.

Spider-Noir was released in May, and despite positive reviews, the series was canned after one season in September.

At the time, Cage brushed off the cancellation in a statement to Deadline, insisting, "Onwards, upwards, inwards," and speaking to IGN recently, he reiterated his feelings.

"I meant it when I said what I said. It's a perfect season. You never wanna get stuck repeating a character and wear out your welcome. Ben Riley is so idiosyncratic," he explained. "I was doing something that was pretty high-risk, tightrope stuff - if you do that for season two, season three, you could really wear out your welcome."

In addition, Cage emphasised that he was happy with the way the show concluded.

"So when they didn't pick it up, I was like, 'Whew, thank you!' Because now I'm doing True Detective, and that's only one season. It's better that way, you know? I liked it when you would see Rock Hudson and McMillan? and it's one season," the 62-year-old continued, referring to the 1970s police procedural series. "I didn't wanna keep repeating it. I don't like repeating myself. It's perfect, and I love that character. I love that season, and it will always be there and always be fresh."

Cage is currently promoting biographical sports film Madden, in which he portrays football coach and commentator John Madden. The movie is set to be released in select U.S. theatres on Wednesday and begin streaming via Prime Video on 18 November.

The Con Air star will next start production on season five of HBO crime drama True Detective, in which he will appear opposite Antonio Banderas.