Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss shut down feud rumours by attending football game

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have quashed long-running feud rumours by attending a National Football League (NFL) game together over the weekend.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker was spotted cheering on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team took on the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.

Taylor and Karlie were photographed sitting together in a suite, along with the Opalite hitmaker's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

While the pair often attended events together around a decade ago and even appeared on the cover of U.S. Vogue in March 2015, they were rarely seen hanging out in recent years.

Representatives for Taylor, 36, and Karlie never responded to rumours that they were no longer friends, and in 2018, the supermodel told The New York Times, "Don't believe everything you read."

In addition, Karlie and her husband Joshua Kushner were among the guests at Taylor and Travis's wedding held at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July.

Though details about the nuptials remain under wraps, amid an appearance on The Today Show later that month, the entrepreneur gushed over the newlyweds.

"Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends' personal lives," she smiled. "But what I will say is that they're an amazing couple and I'm so happy for them."

Karlie, 34, and businessman Joshua wed in 2018.