You Can See Everything sweeps Critics Choice Documentary Awards

You Can See Everything won every category it was nominated for at the 2026 Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

The film about blood-testing startup Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes won five awards at Sunday's event, including Best Documentary Feature, Best Director for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Score.

The film is being hotly tipped for a Best Documentary Feature Oscar nod, as well as Best Picture and Supporting Actress nominations.

Elsewhere at the 11th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, hosted by Ross Mathews in New York City, Ron Howard received the Critics Choice Impact Award and Jehane Noujaim was recognised with the lifetime achievement Pennebaker Award.

Once Upon a Time in Harlem was also a big winner with three awards, while other notable winners included EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, NAZA and Everest: The Other Side.

"This year's winners reflect the extraordinary creativity, ambition and innovation shaping documentary filmmaking today," Critics Choice Association VP Christopher Campbell gushed in a statement.

"This year's nominees demonstrate the limitless possibilities of the documentary form. We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable talent and diverse perspectives that continue to shape the exciting future of documentary filmmaking."

Here's a highlight list of winners:

Best Documentary Feature: You Can See Everything

Best Director: Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim - You Can See Everything

Best First Documentary Feature: David Greaves - Once Upon a Time in Harlem

Best Cinematography: David Bolen - You Can See Everything

Best Editing: Adam Locke-Norton - You Can See Everything

Best Narration: John Wilson - The History of Concrete

Best Music Score: Ari Balouzian - You Can See Everything

Best Music Documentary: EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

Best Political Documentary: NAZA

Best Historical Documentary: Once Upon a Time in Harlem

Best Biographical Documentary: Musk

Best Archival Documentary: Once Upon a Time in Harlem

Best Science/Nature Documentary: Nuisance Bear

Best Sports Documentary: Everest: The Other Side

Best True Crime Documentary: The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare & Lost Women of Alaska (tie)

Best Short Documentary: The Baddest Speechwriter of All

Best Limited Documentary Series: Lion

Best Ongoing Documentary Series: 30 for 30