Denis Villeneuve teases James Bond casting news at LACMA Art + Film Gala

James Bond director Denis Villeneuve jokingly teased the upcoming casting reveal during his speech at the LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend.

The Dune filmmaker, who is directing the next Bond film, was feted at this year's gala and took to the stage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to give a speech on Saturday.

At the end of his address, Villeneuve referenced the ongoing Bond casting rumours by making a joke that made the room burst into laughter.

"And to express my gratitude, with the blessing of my new friends at Amazon, I will reveal to you tonight... who will be the next James Bond," Villeneuve said, giving a dramatic pause as the room gasped.

"The actor who will play the next James Bond is - and I will stop right now because (producer) Amy Pascal is about to have a heart attack," he quipped, joining in the laughter.

Villeneuve, Pascal and producer David Heyman are edging ever closer to finding their new 007.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult also screen-tested for the coveted role, competing against previously reported contenders Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden.

On the red carpet at the gala, Villeneuve declined to comment on the ongoing casting speculation.

"I should not comment right now because every word I'm going to say is going to be scrutinised," he explained to Variety. "I would just say that I'm having a great time."

In addition to preparing for Bond, the Canadian filmmaker is also putting the finishing touches on his upcoming sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Three, which will be released on 18 December.

His Bond film is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.