Ben Stiller was nervous to sing in front of Ariana Grande on Focker-In-Law set

Ben Stiller has admitted he was nervous to sing in front of Ariana Grande on the set of Focker-In-Law.

The actor-director reprises the role of Greg Focker in the next instalment of the comedy franchise, with the 33-year-old singer-actress joining the cast as Olivia Jones, the love interest of Greg's son Henry.

But during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, Stiller admitted that he was a little concerned about singing John Legend's All of Me to Robert De Niro's character, Jack Byrnes, for one particular sequence.

"As we all know, I'm a professional singer," he sighed. "That was fun and weird because in the movie I'm singing to Bob (De Niro) and, you know, that's its own thing. But also having Ariana there, in the scene watching me sing, or try to sing, was another level to it."

"It was beautiful," Grande insisted. "You sound beautiful."

Accordingly, Stiller thanked the Wicked star for her support.

"You were incredibly supportive; you were really nice. Thank you, super positive person. I really appreciate you," the 60-year-old smiled.

Meanwhile, fellow guest De Niro insisted he thought the scene turned out perfectly.

"(Stiller) was great; I was happy," the 83-year-old announced.

Stiller, Grande, and De Niro appeared on the late-night talk show to celebrate the arrival of the 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The actors even joined in on the festivities by offering up a performance of the holiday classic, O Christmas Tree.

The interview marked Grande's first public appearance since she announced that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from music following the conclusion of The Eternal Sunshine Tour in September.

Focker-in-Law, also featuring Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo, is set to open in theatres on 25 November.