Russell Brand sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday, four days after he was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday 5 November.

Handing down his sentence, Mr Justice Bennathan described Brand as a "sexual predator" who told a "series of lies" and praised the "determination and bravery" of his accusers.

He sentenced him to nine years in prison for the rape charge.

His custodial sentence for the three sexual assaults - nine months for count three, 18 months for count five and eight months for count seven - will run concurrently.

According to BBC News, the Get Him to the Greek star mouthed "I love you" to his wife Laura as he exited the dock to begin his sentence.

Brand's crimes took place between 2004 and 2009, and related to four women, who are all entitled to lifelong anonymity.

The comedian, who had denied the allegations, was found guilty of raping a fan at his home after meeting her at a London stand-up show in 2009.

In addition, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee in 2009 after making her give him a massage, kissing and groping a radio station employee in a corridor in 2005, and groping an MTV worker in a London bar in 2004.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star was remanded in custody on 5 November after the jury returned its verdict following a four-week trial. He was also acquitted on two other counts of rape and the attempted indecent assault charge.

After the verdict, a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police announced they are investigating further rape allegations against Brand from two women.