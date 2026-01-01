Amanda Seyfried shares sweet photo with estranged husband Thomas Sadoski amid divorce

Amanda Seyfried has shared a sweet photo with her estranged husband Thomas Sadoski as part of her mission to make divorce "boring" and "normal".

The Mean Girls actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to repost a quote from certified life and divorce coach Olivia Howell about making the end of a marriage "boring" to remove the stigma surrounding it.

"The most radical thing we can do is make divorce boring. Make it normal. Make it accessible," the quote reads. "Because the system thrives on confusion and stigma, on making you believe you're the first one to ever walk this road. But when divorce becomes just another life transition - like a wedding, like a graduation - the patriarchy loses one of its most effective weapons."

Seyfried followed it up by posting a black-and-white photo of herself and Sadoski hugging and smiling for the camera. She also tagged The Newsroom actor in the post.

In September, the actors announced their separation after nine years of marriage.

"We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit," they said in a joint statement to People. "We've got each other forever - and it's good."

Seyfried, 40, and Sadoski, 50, met in 2015 while starring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By and reconnected while making the 2017 film The Last Word.

The former couple, who married in March 2017, share two children: daughter Nina, nine, and son Thomas Jr., six.