Chris Rock admits he 'was not the best husband' during 20 year marriage

Chris Rock has admitted he "was not the best husband" to ex-wife, Malaak Compton Rock.

The comedian confessed his wrongdoings during his marriage of 20 years in an interview with GQ, including cheating and watching pornography.

"I was not a great husband," the 61-year-old said. "I watched a lot of porn. I don't watch porn anymore. I haven't watched porn in five, six years."

He also admitted to cheating on his wife, saying, "It's not anything I'm proud of, but it's something I had to go through."

He compared himself to a character in a Marvel film. "Every Marvel movie, man or woman, they have to test their powers," he said. "They're a- -holes. They get these powers, and they're a**holes, and they're racing trains, and they're lifting up ocean liners, and they try to go to the sun, then they crash down because they realise they're not God. And then they start helping people."

He continued, adding he "was severely humbled" when he realised he definitely "wasn't God or anywhere near him."

Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock for nearly 20 years. They tied the knot in 1996, separated in 2014, and finalised their divorce in 2016. They share daughters, Lola, 24, and Zahra, 22.