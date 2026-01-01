Amanda Seyfried sparks reconciliation rumours with ex-husband

Amanda Seyfried has sparked reconciliation rumours with her ex-husband, Thomas Sadoski.

The Mamamia actress shared a black and white photo of the pair hugging on her Instagram page. In the shot, Sadoski, 50, is wearing his wedding ring.

The move comes less than two months after the couple announced their separation.

In September, Seyfried, 40, wrote on Instagram about the split. "We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We've got each other forever - and it's GOOD," the couple said in a joint statement.

The photo comes amid a series of posts she has made about divorce, including how to make a split "boring" rather than "toxic."

Despite the recent photo, Seyfried was spotted at the Netflix premiere of Steps in New York on Sunday, where she was seen without her wedding ring.

The couple met in 2015 and married two years later.

"We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing," Sadoski said at the time. "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."

The couple's daughter Nina, nine, was born just a few days after their wedding. They also share son, Thomas JR, six.