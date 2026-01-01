Dax Shepard addresses accusations he's 'controlling, abusive'

Dax Shepard has addressed accusations that he is 'controlling, abusive' towards wife Kristen Bell.

Shepard, who has been married to Bell since 2013, spoke about recent rumours that claimed he did not treat his wife well.

"Another round of me being a terrible person was in the media, and like, I avoided that. But then it hit Kristen's doorstep really hard, and then I got to find out everything that people are saying about me," the 51-year-old said on his podcast, Armchair Expert.

He noted that the narrative claims he's "controlling, abusive, now flirting with people in public," which he added, "I don't do."

His denials come off the back of Bell's comments on his podcast in October, where she said Shepherd regularly flirts with other people in front of her.

"If we go to a dinner or something, there's a couple things Dax does where he doesn't have to look up and wink at me, but I know that he's just being the best boy," she said. "We'll be at dinner and he'll say to the waiter (or) waitress, he'll go, 'Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes, great job.'

When Shepard's co-host, Monica Padman, asserted that he was flirting with other people, Bell, 46, replied, "That's flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good."

The couple share two children, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.