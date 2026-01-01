Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cancels child safety speech in Brussels

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has pulled out of a high-profile speaking engagement about online safety for young people.

The decision comes following her father Thomas Markle's arrest on child pornography charges.

Prince Harry and his wife were scheduled to jointly deliver the keynote address at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday.

The Duchess was expected to present the introduction, including remarks about creating a safer digital world for children.

However, The Telegraph reported on Monday that she had abruptly pulled out of the presentation. She will still attend the event alongside her husband, who is also taking part in a panel during the day.

Thomas Markle Senior was arrested in Florida by the FBI on Friday and subsequently faced court charged with possessing child abuse images.

"She's just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now," a source told The Telegraph of the last-minute decision.

After Prince Harry's speech, the couple will be led through the Lost Screen Memorial art installation by European Parliament President Robert Metsola, observing depictions of 50 phone lock screens once owned by children who died after suffering online harm.

The Prince will then take part in a panel discussion titled Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children.