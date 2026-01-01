Jennifer Garner reflects on 'incredible' part of Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Garner has reflected on an "incredible" season of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Speaking on the Happy Hour podcast with cook Ina Garten, the Alias actress, 54, recalled a "wonderful" trip to France with her children, and then-husband Ben Affleck.

"When my kids were really little, I went to Paris," she said. "Ben was shooting some Batman-ish movie in London, and we went for six weeks. I took them out of school. It was the last time I really took kids out of school, but it was wonderful. It was incredible. It was so fun," she said, explaining they visited both Venice and Paris during the trip.

She told how Garten had inspired much of the trip, as she took her advice to explore Paris by boat.

"I've done it now, every time I go," Garner explained. "Every picture from that night, from that trip, the smile on my kids' faces - it was such an adventure that you gave us."

Garner and Affleck, 54, married in 2005 and separated in 2015. They share three children, Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.

Affleck recently spoke glowingly of his ex-wife and her parenting skills. On the Sunday Today with Willie Geist podcast, he described her as a "spectacular" mum, admitting "it always makes me feel like I'm coming up a little short."