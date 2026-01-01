Florence Pugh pays tribute to filmmaker Sebastián Lelio

Florence Pugh has posted a moving tribute to the late Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio.

Lelio died last week the age of 52. He was best known for the Oscar-winning trans drama A Fantastic Woman. His English-language films included Gloria Bell and The Wonder, in which Pugh starred.

"I've been processing this news since the day it happened," she began the lengthy post. "My brain is having a hard time accepting that this incredible man is no longer with us. Sebastián Lelio, what an absolute sparkling jewel you were.

"My heart is broken. He was a man who was so firmly on our side. He cared so deeply for women, he dedicated his work to telling the stories of women and all of the different hardships and pain."

Pugh went on to talk about the pair's deep friendship.

"We fell in love over food. He would take me out for foodie dinners in Dublin to talk about the project but we'd just be giddy over the chefs' choices. So it's not lost on me that right before I'd found out about his passing, I'd purchased a special cut of beef and a special red wine, almost as a preparation for his mourning."

Chilean media reported that Lelio was found dead at his home in Santiago by his partner, actor Amalia Kassai. She and his family shared only that Lelio had passed due to "health complications".

"Sending my love and deep warm hugs to his family and friends," Pugh concluded. "I'm so sorry for your massive loss. Sebastian, I love you, dear friend. I'm cheersing to you. Always."

Lelio's final film was 2025's The Wave, a musical protest drama that premiered at Cannes.

"Making a film is like a gift you leave somewhere; you then hide and see what happens," he told The Guardian.