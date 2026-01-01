Dustin Hoffman recalls being held at gunpoint after getting caught having affair

Dustin Hoffman has recalled how he was once held at gunpoint after being caught having an affair with a married woman.

During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast on Monday, host Conan asked the Oscar-winning actor whether he has ever had a gun pointed at him.

"Yes, I have. This was in my youth youth (sic). I was having an affair with a married woman," he explained. "And she thought that once her husband went to sleep, that he stayed asleep. And there we are having a festival of sorts, and he walked in with a gun. And he pointed at me. And he said, I remember what he says, 'Get out, get out.'"

Hoffman went on remember how terrified he was in the moment.

"When you have a gun pointed at you, first of all, that hole is much bigger than the actual hole," the 89-year-old continued. "And you realise how, any second, any second he's going to pull that trigger, because his finger is on the trigger. And you think... and you realise, 'I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die the next second.' And you do anything, you will do anything, you know, to avoid getting killed."

Hoffman didn't disclose any further details about how he escaped.

The Graduate star was married to Anne Byrne from 1969 until their divorce was finalised in 1980. He has been married to Lisa Gottsegen since October 1980.

Hoffman is currently promoting his memoir, Look at Me. The book will be available for purchase from Tuesday.