Julia Garner's Madonna biopic changes status 'every hour'

Julia Garner has revealed the status of her scrapped Madonna biopic changes "every hour".

The 32-year-old actress was previously cast as the Queen of Pop in Universal Pictures' planned feature film about the singer's lengthy career, but the movie ended up being put on hold back in 2023 - but Julia has now revealed she has no idea what is happening with the project because its status is constantly changing.

During an interview with CBS, Julia was asked about the film and she replied: "I don’t know. Every hour it changes, in a way. It’s not up to me. I would love for the movie to get made, obviously. But I also feel whatever happens, I made a great friend. I love Madonna. I think she’s incredible."

The ongoing uncertainty around the biopic took centre stage in Seth Rogen's Hollywood comedy series The Studio, when the show's fictional Continental company tried to get it off the ground.

Julia and Madonna both appeared in the episode, and she loved getting to spend time with the Material Girl hitmaker during filming in Venice, Italy.

Julia told ELLE magazine: "It was beyond! I always say it’s fine with the Italian queen! It was incredible. I’ve never had an experience like that.

"Food’s terrible, by the way. I had some of the worst Italian food in my life. But Venice is incredible. She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. Like actually. And people don’t know that."

If the Madonna biopic does come to fruition, Weapons star Julia insisted she wouldn't be taking the easy route with her performance.

She teased: "I just want to keep taking risks. I think that’s what’s going to resonate with people with my performances. That I gave everything, you know?"

Madonna was initially on board to co-write and direct the film, but over summer she claimed the project never came to fruition because she demanded a "big budget" and there was a "falling out".

She told Interview Magazine: "I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on the script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting.

"We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget because I needed – I've had an extraordinary life. I've had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?"