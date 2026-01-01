Jemima Goldsmith accuses ex Russell Brand of 'violence, coercive control and abuse'

Jemima Goldsmith has accused her disgraced ex-boyfriend Russell Brand of "violence, coercive control and abuse" during their relationship.

The producer, known professionally as Jemima Khan, made the accusations against the comedian on social media on Monday after he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Goldsmith, who dated Brand between 2013 and 2014, revealed that the police got involved in 2014 and she hasn't seen or heard from the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star since.

"Firstly, and most importantly, I am and have always been strongly and unequivocally on the side of all of Brand's victims. I am in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand's trial, told their stories, testified and ensured justice was done," she began on X.

"I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse. I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident. I chose not to press charges at the time and not to go public with this, as I was worried about the impact of the press attention on my then teenage children."

She added, "Whilst my pain in relation to this, pales in comparison to what the women have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact."

Brand was sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was also acquitted of two further charges of rape and one of attempted indecent assault.

Goldsmith, who revealed she helped the journalists who exposed Brand's behaviour in 2023, also set the record straight amid renewed interest in the harassment injunction she and Brand took out against masseuse Szilvia Berki in 2014.

Berki accused Brand of assaulting her during an appointment at Goldsmith's house, but following an investigation, police ruled no criminal offence had been committed, according to the producer's post.

"I was present the whole time he was with her, and I did not see anything untoward, despite the fact that he was later found guilty of sexually assaulting other women and he later physically assaulted me," she wrote.

The 52-year-old claimed they applied for the injunction against Berki after she allegedly "embarked on a campaign of vicious antisemitic and threatening abuse online and in emails". Goldsmith then shared examples of the "extremely frightening" and "distressing" messages.

Three years after their split, Brand married Laura Gallacher.